American Eagle Outfitters to hold drive-thru hiring event in Hazleton

July 29, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
HAZLETON — Citing a strong demand from American Eagle and Aerie shoppers, the company Wednesday announced it will hold a drive-thru hiring event on Aug. 4-5 at the Humboldt Industrial Park.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. said the demand from shoppers has fueled the need for full-time associates.

The company announced plans to boost its full-time workforce, hiring for the weekend overnight shift at its Distribution Center in Hazleton.

The drive-thru hiring event will take place in the parking lot of AEO’s Distribution Center, 600 Oak Ridge Road, and participants will not have to leave their cars. Interested candidates should text AE to 25000 to reserve their interview time.

The event will follow all CDC guidelines, including mandatory mask wearing and proper social distancing. For details, on career opportunities visit aeo-inc.com and follow along on LinkedIn.

“American Eagle Outfitters has provided exciting career opportunities for Hazleton and the surrounding community for more than 6 years,” said Shelly Sheets, Director of Distribution Center Operations. “We are happy to announce the hiring of full-time associates to join our passionate and dedicated team, while at the same time supporting the local economy through stable job creation and career development.”

Sheets said AEO is recruiting dedicated team members looking for long-term career growth. She said the company offers all associates a 40% AE and Aerie merchandise discount and competitive pay, weekly and monthly bonuses and incentives, and comprehensive benefits for eligible associates.

The state-of-the-art, climate controlled facility also includes an onsite café and a complimentary fitness center for all associates. Additionally, associates are encouraged to bring their mobile phones to listen to music via bone-conduction headphones while safely working.

AEO’s ongoing response to COVID-19

Sheets said AEO is following all local and state guidelines, as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the direct advice of medical experts to create a working environment that helps to protect the safety of associates. This includes:

— Infrared temperature scanners upon entering the facility

— Floor markers to designate 6 foot social distancing guidelines

— Gloves and face masks provided to all associates

— Electrostatic cleaning 7x per week

— An on-site nurse

— Hand washing stations

— Routine disinfecting and deep cleaning during all shifts

Sheets also said AEO is deeply committed to taking care of the communities where its associates live and work.

In April 2020, AEO donated $50,000 to the Hazleton Revitalization Fund to provide support to local medical centers, businesses and not-for-profits.

The company also delivered more than 30,000 protective masks to regional first responders and public health professionals in the area.

