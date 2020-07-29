Two Swoyersville woman sentenced on federal drug trafficking convictions

SCRANTON — Two women from Swoyersville were recently sentenced in federal court in Scranton for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking ring that was busted in 2018.

Chyvonne Traver, 29, was sentenced to three years in federal prison and four years of supervised release and Kayla Clark, 29, was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised released.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced the duo on Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Traver and Clark were convicted of conspiring to distribute 100 to 300 grams of fentanyl mixed with acetyl fentanyl, which is equivalent to approximately 50,000 to 150,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl, in June and July 2018.

Traver was also convicted of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and Clark was convicted of possessing a stolen firearm, according to Freed.

Mariani ordered the forfeiture of the firearm seized during the investigation.

A co-defendant, Jhaquil Moore, previously was convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release.

Another co-defendant, Corey Foster, was charged in a separate indictment with trafficking fentanyl.

According to court records filed in Luzerne County Court, Traver and Clark were arrested in June 2018 when drug agents seized 50 bags of fentanyl, a stolen firearm and more than $3,000 cash.

The investigation was initiated from tips about drug sales at 190 Cooper St. in Pringle and a report about fentanyl and Ecstasy at the home.

Drug agents conducted surveillance in the Cooper Street area and followed Traver as she traveled to the Luzerne Shopping Center where she was accused of selling fentanyl to a customer.

Drug agents reported at the time they seized a .32-caliber semiautomatic handgun reported stolen in 2010, 50 bags of fentanyl, a plastic bag containing several grams of fentanyl, digital scales, packaging materials and cell phones.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Kingston police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo prosecuted the case.