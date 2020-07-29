Police: Man assaulted during robbery in Wilkes-Barre

PITTSTON — A man from Pittston was arrested Thursday on allegations he downloaded and shared images of children engaged in sexual acts.

David John Smith, 41, of Mill Street, was arrested after authorities allege they found lewd videos or images of children in password protected folders on his cell phone, according to court records.

Smith told investigators he was “bored” as the reason why he possessed child pornography.

Court records allege Smith took pictures of a teenage girl known to him to share in order to obtain more images of children engaged in sex acts, but he claimed he never sent the pictures.

According to the criminal complaint:

Luzerne County detectives and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, received Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February.

The Cybertips listed six images of naked young girls that were recovered on a social media site and under the screen name “Vajanelle Grool.”

An investigation of the Cybertips resulted in detectives executing a search warrant at Smith’s residence.

Smith admitted he created the screen name on the social media site several months ago but his account was shut down.

Smith told investigators he used the account to download and disseminate child pornography in a private group chat, and saved the lewd images on his cell phone in a folder that was password protected, the complaint says.

Investigators in the complaint say Smith claimed to have approximately 1,200 images or videos of child pornography with the youngest child being 6-years-old.

Smith claimed he would have to share child pornography in order to receive child pornography and took pictures of a 14-year-old girl while she was sleeping, laying around the house or out shopping but did not share the pictures, the complaint says.

Before Smith was arrested, he allegedly told investigators, “I’m disappointed in myself. I did this because I was bored. There’s no good explanation. I’m ashamed of myself,” according to the complaint.

Smith was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on 50 counts of child pornography, four counts of dissemination of sexual materials and one count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail.