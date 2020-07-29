Chief: Body discovered in Susquehanna River

July 29, 2020
BLOOMSBURG — COVID-19 has claimed another community event.
The Bloomsburg Fair has been canceled, officials announced Tuesday, with organizers acknowledging that the challenges of keeping attendees and vendors safe amid the ongoing outbreak were simply too much.
“After much deliberation, local community concerns and concerns from the local government, the Board has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Bloomsburg Fair,” the announcement reads. “This was a very difficult decision, but our concern for the health and safety of our community outweighs our desire to host this year’s fair.”
The post goes on to say that the Bloomsburg Fair Association is committed to the safety of the entire region.
Now, the association says it has already begun the process to plan next year’s fair to make it as good — and safe — as possible.
“Many entertainers have already agreed to perform on our grandstand stage in 2021, new and impressive free entertainment is planned, many innovative surprises will delight families, and, of course, all of our traditional food, livestock, and educational opportunities will be available for all to experience at our 2021 Bloomsburg Fair, to be held from September 24 through October 2,” the post reads.
“So, although many in our community will miss the fair, we look forward to providing a safe, secure and healthy event next year,” it concludes.
The 2020 Bloomsburg Fair was scheduled to be the 165th in the fair’s history. The yearly fair attracts 1,100 vendors, according to the fair’s post on Tuesday, along with thousands of other exhibitions and local artists.
During a press conference last week, Bloomsburg Fair Association President Randy Karschner said that organizers were in contact with the state Health Department about how to proceed safely, but acknowledged that right now it’s 50-50,” when asked whether he personally felt it will take place.
The fair recently made unrelated headlines after a post on its Facebook page showed a man dressed as Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in a dunk tank during an unrelated community fundraising event on the fairgrounds, with the post being criticized by LGBTQ groups as transphobic, as Levine is a transgender woman.
According to the Associated Press, The Press Enterprise newspaper of Bloomsburg identified the man in the dunk tank as Main Township Fire Chief David Broadt, who told the newspaper he did not set out to impersonate Levine — he said he was “going for a Marilyn Monroe look” — but decided to play along once he got into the dunk tank and people started saying he resembled Levine and shouting, “Where’s your mask?”
That was amplified by the fair’s short-lived Facebook post, which “Dr. Levine? Thank you you were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you.”
Karschner apologized for that last week at the press conference.
“We needed to show we are sincere about this,” he said. “These gates are open to everybody, it doesn’t matter what community you’re from.”
The issue escalated, with Gov. Tom Wolf weighing in and LGBTQ groups demanding an apology and a commitment to diversity.
Levine responds
Levine, who has been the subject of numerous transphobic attacks and slurs, addressed that issue directly on Tuesday.
“I feel that I must personally respond to the multiple incidents of LGBTQ harassment and specifically transphobia directed at me that have been reported in the press,” she said.
“But I want to emphasize that while these individuals may think they are only expressing their displeasure with me, they are in fact hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment,” she added.
“Your actions perpetuate a spirit of intolerance and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals and specifically transgender individuals.”
Levine said she accepts sincere apologies, “but an apology is the beginning, not the end of the conversation.”
“I have no room in my heart for hatred and frankly I do not have time for intolerance,” she concluded.
“My heart is full with a burning desire to help people and my time is full with working towards protecting the public health of everyone in Pennsylvania from the impact of the global pandemic due to COVID-19.