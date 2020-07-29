Chief: Body discovered in Susquehanna River

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
Rescue crews are seen in a boat near an island in the Susquehanna River north of the Veterans Memorial (Pierce Street) Bridge this afternoon. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

<p>Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney is seen on the Veterans Memorial (Pierce Street) Bridge during efforts to retrieve a body from the Susquehanna River this afternoon.</p> <p>Jerry Lynott | Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — City police and fire crews are attempting to retrieve a body from the Susquehanna River near an island north of the Veterans Memorial (Pierce Street) Bridge this afternoon, Police Chief Joseph Coffay confirmed. The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office also has responded to the scene.

Check back for updates.