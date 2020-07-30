Police: Man sent explicit messages to detective posing as teen

July 30, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Nathanial Laubach, 26, of Millville was arrested on Wednesday after police say he engaged in sexually explicit conversation with a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl.

KINGSTON — Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl on social media.

Nathanial Laubach, 26, of Millville was arraigned in front of District Judge James Haggerty on multiple felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor after police say he engaged in explicit conversation with a detective posing as an underage girl earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint:

Laubach first messaged the detective on July 9 using the screen name “nate laubach,” believing that the detective was a 15-year-old girl. He sent two pictures of himself without a shirt on.

The detective messaged Laubach that they were only 15, and Laubach replied “shame ur not 18.”

The conversation picked back up on July 12, and began to turn sexually explicit over the course of the next couple of days, with Laubach sending more shirtless photos of himself. He also said that he would send another photo in return for one of the girl.

A meeting was proposed for July 15, but Laubach told the detective that he wouldn’t be able to meet because he had to work late.

Laubach agreed to come to Kingston Police Headquarters on Wednesday, where he was read his rights and agreed to speak without an attorney present.

He provided a video statement to the police admitting that he had a sexually explicit conversation with someone he believed to be 15, and told officers that he was going to meet with her but had a family problem.

Laubach was charged with multiple felony accounts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one felony count of unlawful use of a communications facility.

His bail was set at $100,000 with multiple conditions, including that he not make contact with minors, not go to any places frequented by minors, and no access to the Internet or any computer at all. He was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to make bail.

Laubach’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.