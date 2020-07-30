Nanticoke woman charged with burglaries in Dallas, Plymouth townships

A red and blue Skull tattoo led Dallas Township police to charge Sandra Lee Davis with ransacking a Kunkle Road residence stealing tools and other items earlier this week.

Davis, 39, of Houseman Street, Nanticoke, was also charged with burglarizing the Plymouth Township home of her ex-boyfriend, Marty Griffith, stealing tools, a Chevrolet box truck and titles to vehicles, according to court records.

A co-defendant in the Plymouth Township incident, Terrence Schell, 37, was arrested by state police when he was found at a gasoline service station on Bear Creek Boulevard in Plains Township on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaints:

A homeowner on Kunkle Road in Dallas Township reported someone forced open a basement door and stole electric tools, jumper cables and two chains on Monday.

A surveillance camera inside the residence recorded a woman with blonde hair and a red and blue Skull tattoo on her left arm ransacking the basement, the complaints say.

Township police identified the woman as Davis, whose picture was posted on social media on Sunday by Griffith.

The homeowner in Dallas Township told police he did not know Davis.

Griffith reported to state police that Davis and another man, identified as Schell, were walking around his home on West Poplar Street, Plymouth Township, when he was away. A neighbor reported seeing Davis and the man.

Griffith told state police tools, jewelry, Social Security cards, birth certificates, cash, a .45-caliber firearm, and titles to vehicles were stolen including a 2008 Chevrolet box truck.

State police in the complaint said Griffith claimed the vehicle titles were inside a safe and Davis knew the code.

Davis allegedly entered Griffith’s house through an unlocked kitchen window and left her cell phone inside.

Griffith told state police Davis drives a grey Jeep Cherokee with front end damage, which state police spotted later on Sunday parked at a gasoline island at the service station on Bear Creek Boulevard.

Schell was standing next to the Jeep when he was arrested.

During an interview with Schell, he told state police he was camping with Davis along Route 29 and talked about getting a title to an all-terrain vehicle from Griffith.

Schell claimed Davis had knowledge the ATV title was inside Griffith’s home, the complaint says.

Schell alleged he dropped off Davis at Griffith’s home and he waited in a parking lot nearby.

When Davis didn’t appear, Schell said he walked over to Griffith’s house and Davis allegedly drove away in a box truck.

Davis and Schell later met up and he dropped her off in the area of Route 115 and Old East End Boulevard to buy methamphetamine while he went to buy alcohol and gasoline, the complaint says.

Davis was charged by state police with three counts each of theft and receiving stolen property, two counts of burglary and a single count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was charged by Dallas Township police with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief.

District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township arraigned Davis who was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 total bail.

Schell was charged earlier this week with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. State police alleged Schell admitted to smoking methamphetamine prior to being arrested.