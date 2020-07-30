Wilkes-Barre man busted after cocaine shipment delivered

By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — An international package containing cocaine and intercepted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Bureau resulted in the arrest of a Wilkes-Barre man on Wednesday.

Jhon G. Morales, 31, was arrested when drug agents with the state Office of Attorney General and Wilkes-Barre police executed a search warrant at his residence on Gildersleeve Street after the package was delivered.

Court records say the package was intercepted as an international parcel on July 23 with a delivery address to 64 Gildersleeve Street.

Authorities used a series of search warrants to open and track the package that was delivered prior to Morales being arrested, court records say.

Morales was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Agents with the federal Bureau of Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package containing 2.13 kilograms of cocaine.

Search warrants were issued to track the package to the Gildersleeve Street home.

When the package was delivered to a woman, Morales was allegedly observed exiting the house and rode a bicycle around the block. Morales returned to the house only to leave again with a child to ride bicycles.

After Morales returned to the house a second time, drug agents executed a search warrant finding the open package of cocaine in a bedroom.

Agents also discovered $1,381 hidden in a shoe, a digital scale and packaging materials, the complaint says.