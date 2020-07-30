Wilkes-Barre man busted after cocaine shipment delivered

PLYMOUTH — A man from Plymouth was accused of impersonating a state police detective after he allegedly told Family Dollar employees he was investigating the drowning of two boys in the Susquehanna River earlier this month.

District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke jailed Zachery James Kizer, 26, of East Main Street, without bail after he was arraigned on charges of impersonating a public servant and theft.

Plymouth police charged Kizer of entering the Family Dollar store on West Main Street and identified himself as a state police detective to several employees on July 9.

Kizer told employees he was investigating the drowning deaths of two boys in the river and showed pictures of recovering efforts, according to court records.

Rescue crews recovered the bodies of Devin Nicewicz, 17, and Jerry Raimondi Jr., 15, both of Plymouth, from the river on July 7. The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office ruled their deaths an accident due to drowning.

Court records say Kizer was charged by Wilkes-Barre police with impersonating a police officer when on Feb. 28 he approached a King’s College student on Academy Street claiming to be an undercover detective. Kizer walked the student to his apartment on South Franklin Street, court records say.

Kizer on June 8 pleaded guilty to impersonating a public servant before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas, who sentenced him to three to 23 months in jail. Kizer was released after he was credited with 99 days time served and placed on parole.

Kizer is listed on the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law website as a sexual offender due to pleading guilty in 2013 to possessing child pornography. He is required to register his address with authorities until 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Family Dollar after Kizer approached employees identifying himself as a state police detective investigating the drowning of the two teenage boys. Kizer pulled out his cell phone and showed employees pictures of the recovery efforts at the river.

An employee recognized Kizer as a sexual offender due to Kizer applying for employment at the store several weeks earlier.

Another employee told police Kizer was dressed up and had a radio with an ear piece in his ear when he entered the store and walked around. The employee claimed Kizer stopped walking and stared at her making her uncomfortable.

Kizer told the employee there was a third body recovered but was not ready to release information. Kizer purchased two footballs he claimed was going to have residents of Plymouth sign and given to the families of the two teenage boys, the complaint says.

Police said they have surveillance video of Kizer walking around the store and talking to employees.