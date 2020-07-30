Stilp burns flags outside courthouse as pro-Trump counter-demonstrators jeer

July 30, 2020 Times Leader News, Top Stories
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Activist Gene Stilp, right, holds a Trump campaign flag emblazoned with a swastika prior to burning it as part of a protest at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Thursday morning. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — He came, he saw, he burned, but not without opposition.

Activist Gene Stilp came to the Luzerne County Courthouse on Thursday to burn Nazi, Confederate, Soviet and Trump campaign flags in front of the historic building in protest what he sees as major issues in the Trump administration: “horrendous support for racism, bigotry, hatred, white supremacy, racial intimidation and ethnic intimidation.”

He torched the flags in a metal garbage can.

Supporters of the president also turned out to display a Trump banner behind Stilp, with some verbal sparring resulting — and one man retrieving the charred remains of a burned Trump flag from the bottom of a trash can “as a piece of history,” until Stilp sat on the lid and challenged him to come for more.

Some of the counter-demonstrators also laughed at Stilp, as the fire appeared to have been only partially successful. Stilp said afterwards that he was asked by officials to keep the flames low.

County Sheriff’s deputies quickly broke up the confrontation.

Stilp said he planned to head north to the Lackawanna County Courthouse in Scranton at 2 p.m. to burn three more of the flags, although he said he expected to be ticketed there — unlike in Wilkes-Barre, where the event was allowed to proceed.

Stilp said he reported one confrontational individual who was not wearing a mask and came close to deputies.

A Facebook live video from the event can be seen here.

Check back for updates and see Friday’s Times Leader for more on this story.