WVW announces hybrid re-opening plan, two day a week in-school lessons

KINGSTON — In a virtual special meeting Thursday morning that primarily involved a handful of staff appointments, Wyoming Valley West Superintendent Dave Tosh announced that — unless things change — school will open with a hybrid instruction system: One group of students in schools Monday and Tuesday, the other in schools Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be used to deep clean all facilities.
That will be one of three options, he added, with parents and students able to decide which of the three they prefer.
“We started with the goal of traditional, in-person instruction,” Tosh said about the committee that began months ago devising a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We firmly believed at that time this goal could be accomplished with creative and innovative thinking.”
But the growing number of daily new cases in Luzerne County convinced the committee a hybrid system is the only way to give in-person instruction while keeping students and staff safe. After more than a month of generally being in the single digits or low teens, new infections have gone as high as 35 in a single day this week —
The plan now calls for two groups of students. Group A includes those with last names beginning with the letters A through K, group B will be those beginning with L through Z. Group A will be in their school buildings Monday and Tuesday while the others learn online at the same pace and following the same schedule. Group B will be in school Thursday and Friday with the others learning at home. All students will learn online Wednesday. For both groups, the virtual instruction parallels the in-person instruction every day.
Tosh said that, in light of guidance from the state and mandates from Gov. Tom Wolf, the hybrid model is the best way to keep all involved safe while meeting the “educational and social needs” of students. It also solves the cost of transporting student safely. He noted the cost of additional bus vehicles and drivers to maintain social distancing with all students in school at the same time would be “prohibitive.”
Parents and students uncomfortable with returning to the classroom even with classroom numbers cut roughly in half can use one of two methods of online-only learning.
In the first method, the district will provide fully remote lessons five days a week through Google Classroom. This will parallel the instruction delivered by teachers each day , and lessons will progress at the pace of the in-person classroom. Tosh noted that this system will allow students to take honors and Advanced Placement courses.
The other online option is the asynchronous district cyber education program, which is run through Edgenuity, a third-part platform facilitated and monitored by district teachers. Students progress through the curriculum at their own pace.
In all three options, attendance will be taken and performance will be graded. For all online options students must be engaged in lessons for 5-1/2 hours per day.
After the meeting, Tosh issued a one-page explanation that added what he said is an important point: Students in grades K-3 who choose the hybrid option “will also be given learning packets for the remote days to assist with the development of necessary motor skills and enhance their progress through the curriculum.” some “supplementary” learning packets may be provided for the higher grades.
All of this “is for the first marking period only” Tosh said. The situation will be re-evaluated regularly and could change at any time. If the disease spreads more quickly, the district is prepared to go to remote-only learning.
During the meeting, the board voted to appoint the following, all at a starting salary of $44,500: Tracy Vitali as high school math teacher, Anna Rittenhouse Toupin as high school English teacher, Mallory Faux as Dana Street learning support teacher, Michael Brown and Stephen Zapoticky as autistic support teachers, Brandon Zlotek as emotional support teacher at the high school, and Lisa Elgonitis as elementary teacher at State Street.
And the board approved a motion by Rick Kamus that board members get district emails for transparency.
Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish