Pandemic progress: Panera, Dollar Tree, Cloud10 Car Wash coming soon

July 30, 2020
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Cloud10 Car Wash is nearing completion on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and is expected to open sometime in August.

Cloud10 Car Wash is nearing completion on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and is expected to open sometime in August.

A backhoe on Thursday digs on the future site of a Panera Bread restaurant in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons off of Mundy Street.

A backhoe on Thursday digs on the future site of a Panera Bread restaurant in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons off of Mundy Street.

Work progresses on a 12,500-square-foot building that will house a Dollar Tree store. The building is being developed by TFP Limited, owners of the adjacent Arena Hub Plaza.

Work progresses on a 12,500-square-foot building that will house a Dollar Tree store. The building is being developed by TFP Limited, owners of the adjacent Arena Hub Plaza.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wyoming Valley residents will soon be able to shop at a new Dollar Tree store along Mundy Street, eat lunch at nearby Panera Bread and then head over to get the car washed at Cloud10 on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

It’s called pandemic progress.

These three new projects are in various stages of construction:

Dollar Tree

Developer Robert Tamburro said the building is well under construction and a target completion date has been set for Oct. 1.

“If we can turn over the 12,500 square foot building to Dollar Tree by Oct. 1, it could be open by Christmas,” Tamburro said.

This project is the last piece of the post-June 2018 tornado rebuilding for Tamburro’s company, TFP Limited, which owns the Arena Hub Plaza and other properties along Mundy Street.

“We are happy that we are finally putting that event in our rearview mirror,” Tamburro said.

On Cloud10

Brendan Johnson, of Darien, Connecticut, is a principal with the company, Cloud10 Car Wash Company. He said the new business will open sometime in August. Johnson said the company is awaiting some supplies and a few needed parts to complete the job.

“Once we have everything in place, we will do some preliminary testing,” Johnson said. “And then we will have a soft opening before we hold a grand opening event.”

Johnson said the Wilkes-Barre Boulevard car wash will be one of Cloud10’s flagship locations and customers “will be blown away” when they experience the new car wash and its features.

Cloud10 Car Wash is at 150 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd. next to the Turkey Hill store at the bottom of Coal Street.

Panzitta Enterprises Inc. of Wilkes-Barre is the contractor for the project.

Panera Bread update

Wilkes-Barre Township Zoning Officer Tom Zedolik said Sordoni Construction Co. has broken ground for the construction of a new freestanding Panera Bread at Wilkes-Barre Township Commons.

“Sordoni informed me that they received the go ahead to start,” Zedolik said.

Zedolik said the Panera Bread will have a drive thru and will be a separate structure. Wilkes-Barre Township Commons was hard hot by the June 2018 tornado, resulting in all the buildings damaged extensively and condemned and demolished.

Zedolik said the developer, Urban Edge Properties of New Jersey, has not indicated when construction of another strip mall will begin.

“No drawings have been submitted yet to the township,” Zedolik said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.