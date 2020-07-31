Beyond the Byline: Cherry picking good memories

July 31, 2020 William O'Boyle Columns, Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Bill O’Boyle

Bill O’Boyle

Related Articles

WILKES-BARRE — On hot summer days like we’ve been having recently, I thought about how we coped with the heat back in those good old days on Reynolds Street in Plymouth.

One way was to climb trees, find a sturdy, comfortable branch and lean back and relax.

Now if that tree happened to be a cherry tree, well, that was the best of times.

My friend Walter Roman had a huge cherry tree in his yard that each year produced the most delicious black cherries. And there were plenty of branches to sit on, as long as Walter’s mom didn’t see us climbing up there.

We would get up in the tree, find our special branch and then begin to pick the cherries and devour them.

Across the street at my house, we have a different kind of cherry tree. These were red and yellow and called Rainier cherries. And they were delicious as well.

The glitch here was that our cherry tree was old and not very sturdy. We couldn’t sit on the branches. We had to get a ladder and climb up with a pail and pick the cherries, then sit under the tree and eat them.

Yes, back then life really was a bowl of cherries.

Look, we played hard back then. The summer heat never stopped us. We would run and play all day and ride our bikes, even. We would take hikes along the creek and head to the water dams on Plymouth’s hills.

We would play Wiffle ball, stocking ball, up against and more. On rainy days, we would play Strat-O-Matic on my front porch or flip our Topps baseball cards.

But when we wanted to take a break, climbing Walter’s cherry tree was high on our list. There was something about it. Maybe the adventure and the feeling that we were doing something we perhaps shouldn’t be doing.

Nah, it was the cherries.

We also had plum trees and peach trees, not to mention apple trees and grape vines. It was like a fresh fruit stand.

So when I saw the bags of Rainier cherries at the grocery store the other day, I couldn’t resist, despite the rather high price.

I brought them home, placed them in a colander and washed them off. I put them in the “fridge” to get cool.

Then I went to my faithful recliner and watched a little TV — Law and Order and Two and a Half Men were on. And then I found out the Yankees were playing the Orioles at Camden Yards.

No fans in the stadium. Echoing sounds of every foul tip. But it was real baseball again.

I thought about sitting on my front porch playing Strat-O-Matic and flipping cards. And I thought about climbing cheery trees and eating them on a branch to escape the summer heat.

I thought about how much good baseball has brought to my life and how following the Yankees was a passion for my dad.

And now, so many years later, in the midst of this damn pandemic, I was able to find some comfort in those memories and in the game I have always loved.

It was different today. Much different than the 1960s, but the feeling was still there.

The Yankees, by the way, won the game.

There was no cherry tree to climb, but the memories were enough.

And the taste of those Rainier cherries made it all so much better.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Related Articles