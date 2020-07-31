Rockin’ the County hits Nanticoke today

July 31, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News

Kingston/Forty Fort route announced

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

NANTICOKE — This Friday brings another installment in the county’s ongoing Rockin’ the County summer concert series, and now we know what route the traveling band will be taking as they wind their way through the hilly streets of Nanticoke.

The Husty Brothers and Ellie Rose will bring the Music of Woodstock this coming Friday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Nanticoke Area Football Field.

From there, the flatbed truck carrying the musicians will turn left onto Kosciuszko Street, heading onto East Washington Street before making a left onto East Church Street.

Then, the band will make a right onto South Walnut Street, followed by a left onto East Broad Street, turning back onto South Main Street toward Patriot Square.

Upon completing a trip around the square, the band will turn left onto East Greet, South Prospect and East Broad streets before heading back onto South Market Street.

The parade will conclude at the Citizens Bank on Market Street.

A map of the parade route is attached to this story.

The Nanticoke leg of Rockin’ the County, a socially distant concert series that replaces last year’s popular Rockin’ the River series due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, is now the third entry in the parade-style concert.

2 more concerts set

Two more such concerts will be held; next week the concert will occur in the Kingston and Forty Fort area, and a Wilkes-Barre date which has yet to be officially announced after the original date for it was postponed due to rain.

Plans are also finalized for next week’s Kingston/Forty Fort route for Friday, Aug. 7, as both towns have approved the plan.

The event will begin a 5 p.m. in the Dollar General parking lot on the corner of Wyoming Avenue and West Vaughn Street and follow the Kingston portion and will be back at the same lot by 6:45 p.m. to complete the Forty-Fort portion.

Both towns have agreed to provide a police car to lead their portion of the route, and we will provide a Sheriff’s car to follow the group.

Dave Yonki is providing a convertible that will offer a ride for Kingston officials for their portion of the route, and then switch over to Forty Fort officials for their portion.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan