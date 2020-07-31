Wilkes president releases fall safety plan, sets virtual town halls for students and faculty

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University President Greg Cant sent out a notice to the school community that the fall re-opening guidebook is complete, and that four virtual town hall sessions will be held next week to discuss it.
The guide, titled “Colonels Combat COVID: Returning for Fall 2020” is 36 pages long and covers a wide range of protocols and issues, including:
• Maintaining physical distance of six feet between people whenever feasible, in offices, classrooms, laboratories, hallways, restrooms, common areas and outdoor spaces. Barriers may be installed in places where distance can’t be maintained, such as cash registers and service counters. Wilkes is working to reduce class sizes and use larger rooms for lessons, and to make one-way foot traffic.
• Non-emergency meetings with faculty, administrators and staff will need to be scheduled in advance, with virtual communication when possible. For school employees, face-to-face meetings are restricted to 25 people. More than that requires use of virtual options such as Zoom.
• Everyone is required to wear masks while on campus and in all buildings. Students may remove masks in their residence rooms unless they have a guest present, and staff can remove masks if alone in a personal office. Undergraduate students will receive Wilkes-branded face masks, but the guide strongly encourages keeping multiple masks in various places such as car, backpack and gym bag. “One mask is never enough since they need to be laundered frequently.”
• Frequent hand washing is encouraged, and sanitizing stations — with disposable face coverings — have been set up in lobbies, entrances and waiting areas.
• Self-health monitoring is strongly encouraged, and the university has made available the Wilkes Shield app to help. The guide includes extensive protocols if students or faculty get sick, including COVID-19 testing by the school’s Health and Wellness Services. Students who test positive will be strongly urged to self-quarantine off campus, at their residence, for 14 days.
• The university has worked with the state Department of Health and the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department to set up contact tracing protocols. The city health department will reach out to those who came in contact with a student or employee who tests positive, instructing self-isolation for 14 days.
• The guide lists nearly two pages of sanitizing and cleaning procedures underway or planned for student return, including antimicrobial filters installed in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The campus water system has been flushed and water quality tested.
• “Generally speaking, students can expect a blend” of three learning formats: face-to-face, online only, and a hybrid of the two. The Academics Standards Committee “is currently considering alterations to the attendance policy. The detailed policy will be shared with students as soon as possible.”
• The guide provides the definition of “essential travel” for faculty and staff allowed during the pandemic. Study abroad and international travel for students remains suspended. Personal travel “to known COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ is strongly discouraged.”
• Students in residence halls cannot have more than 1 guest at a time. Social distancing and face masks are expected in common areas. Move-in week will be staggered beginning Aug. 19.
• Student groups are encouraged to host group events and meetings remotely. Several areas of the Henry Student Center will be closed or have limited access: The first floor lounge will be converted to overflow seating for the dining hall, the game room will be closed, in-person fundraising is suspended, and the Club Hub will be open by appointment only.
• Textbooks should be ordered online at www.wilkes.bncollege.com. In store shopping must follow all CDC guidelines, including masks and distancing.
Online registration is required for the town hall sessions. Student sessions will be held 12 noon Aug. 3 and 7 p.m Aug. 4. Faculty and staff sessions will be 2 p.m. Aug. 4 and 9 a.m. Aug. 5.
Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish