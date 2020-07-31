State police: Sexual offender lied about name, address

EXETER — State police arrested a man they allege failed to report his address as a registered sex offender.

Court records say Jay Elwood Conden, 25, was living at a friend’s house with a girl under the name Jay Compton and lied about his incarceration telling the friend he was jailed for a bar fight.

Conden was arrested by Luzerne County detectives in September 2018 on allegations he had sex with a teenage girl and exchanged lewd pictures on social media.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Conden on Oct. 8, 2019, to one-to-two years in the county correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault and child pornography. Conden was given 383 days time served but he wasn’t released from the prison until he registered an address as a sexual offender.

Conden is required under the state’s Megan’s Law to register his address and employment for 15 years as a sexual offender.

Court records say Conden initially reported he would reside at a residence on Decker Lane in Pittston Township prior to being released on parole March 16.

State police allege Conden on June 18 listed his address as a homeless transient.

Records from the Luzerne County Adult Probation Department say Conden reported he was living with a girlfriend in Meshoppen, Wyoming County, and was employed at an auto repair garage on Slocum Street in Exeter.

Investigators found Conden at the auto repair garage Thursday when the owner stated Conden began working there on July 22 and was living with a co-worker.

The co-worker told investigators he knew Conden as Jay Compton and was living with him and his daughter for two months.

Conden allegedly told the co-worker he was jailed for a bar fight.

The co-worker told investigators he would never have allowed Conden to reside in his house with his daughter if he knew Conden was a sexual offender, the complaint says.

Conden told investigators he was aware of Megan’s Law requirements but never had a chance to register where he was residing.

Conden was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston on two counts of failure to verify address. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.