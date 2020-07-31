Police: Cocaine, methamphetamine and pills found inside Wilkes-Barre house

WILKES-BARRE — City police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested a man after allegedly finding quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills and drug debt sheets inside a Spruce Street house.
Julio Angel Rodriguez, 40, was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of misbranding a controlled substance and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodriguez was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $125,000 bail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Drug agents and city police executed a search warrant at 31 Spruce St. finding Rodriguez outside the residence just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
When Rodriguez noticed approaching drug agents, he fled toward the backyard and entered he residence where he was arrested.
Rodriguez told drug agents there were narcotics and cash inside a shoebox in the kitchen, the complaint says.
A shoebox found in the kitchen allegedly contained two bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine, cash, owe sheets, three bags of suspected Oxyconden pills, a bag and a bottle of suspected Xanax pills, a bag of suspected Diazepam pills, a bag of suspected crack cocaine, packaging materials and a digital scale.
Drug agents also found in the basement a plastic container filled with cash, suspected heroin and fentanyl, packaging materials, a digital scale and more prescription pills, the complaint says.
Inside a desk in the dining room were bags of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, packaging materials, a digital scale and owe sheets, according to the complaint.