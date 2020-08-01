Gas line replacement will affect Plymouth, Larksville traffic

A natural gas pipeline replacement project beginning Monday will affect traffic in Plymouth and Larksville.

UGI Utilities Inc. said the project to install 2,500 feet of natural gas main in Plymouth is part of the company’s multi-year infrastructure improvement initiative and is expected to be finished by early October. The roadways are expected to be restored in the fall.

The utility said work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday on the following streets:

• East Main Street (U.S. Route 11) between Vine Street and Washington Avenue.

• Elm Street between East Main Street (U.S. Route 11) and Washington Avenue.

• Washington Avenue between East Main Street (U.S. Route 11) and Conrad Lane.

Gas service lines to 15 homes and businesses will be renewed and a new pressure regulator station will be installed on Carver Street.

Motorists are asked to consider using alternative routes during the construction that will cause traffic delays, restrict parking and close lanes. Flaggers will direct traffic during construction, the utility said.

