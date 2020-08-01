King’s College students recognized by Wilkes-Barre for National Intern Day

Wilkes-Barre officials recognized interns working at City Hall for the summer. Pictured from left to right are: Director of Planning & Zoning Bill Harris; intern Zachary Anderson; Mayor George Brown; intern Ashley Vikara; Director of Operations/Deputy City Administrator Butch Frati; Director of Office of Economic and Community Development Joyce Zaykowski; and City Administrator Charlie McCormick.

WILKES-BARRE — Two civil engineering students were recognized on July 30, National Intern Day, for their work at City Hall.

Ashley Vikara of Tunkhannock and Zachary Anderson, of Mountain Top, students at King’s College, have been interning during the summer through the PA SLIP internship program and PA CareerLink Luzerne County, Wilkes-Barre.

Vikara has been working in the Office of Economic and Community Development. Anderson has been working in the Office of Planning & Zoning.