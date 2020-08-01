Wilkes-Barre applies for state grant to address blight

WILKES-BARRE — What the city can’t do on its own to address blight, it’s asking for help from the state.

This week the city submitted an application for a $300,000 Blight Remediation Program grant to the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

Mayor George Brown Friday said his administration identified properties to either rehabilitate or demolish and included them in the plan as part of the application.

Brown said he accompanied each of the five council members on tours of their individual district and developed a list of properties.

“I’m trying to take care of the most dangerous ones first,” Brown said earlier this week.

At its July 16 meeting council approved a resolution to apply for the grant that requires a 10% match by the city.

“It’s a new program that we’re applying for through the CFA,” Brown said.

The program provides a maximum of $300,000 to be used to acquire, demolish or rehabilitate blighted properties or those affected by natural disasters. The funds also can be used to prepare the land for future use.

Battling blight by getting rid of properties that are abandoned, dilapidated and pose public health and safety dangers has been a priority with Brown, who made it one of his campaign promises last year.

At the same meeting that city council gave the mayor the go ahead to apply for the state grant, it also green lighted three demolition projects that will be paid with funds from the city’s Office of Economic and Community Development budget.

The demolitions, to be awarded through bids, are not included in the pending application.

Brown said the first to come down will be a triple-block at 209-211-213 E. Northampton St. The city sent an engineer to look at whether the property that’s privately owned can be rehabilitated. But Brown said the determination was made to raze it.

Next on the list is the former PanAm Silk Mills Inc., owned by the city, at 773 S. Franklin St., followed by a fire damaged double-block at 21-23 Walnut St. that’s privately owned. The city routinely files liens against the property owners in order to recoup demolition costs.

