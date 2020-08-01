Citizen Police Academy in the works for Wilkes-Barre

August 1, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, center, is seen in this file photo speaking to city residents while Police Chief Joseph Coffay, seated at right. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown said residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the police department with the creation of a Citizen Police Academy.

During his weekly “State of the City” address posted on the city’s Facebook page, Brown said the academy is in the process of being formed and more details about how to apply will be released at a later date.

“The Citizen Police Academy is a program designed to provide participants with a working knowledge of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department,” Brown said.

Participants will learn about the department through classroom instruction and practical field exercises, Brown said.

“The intent of the Citizen Police Academy is to give an in-depth view into several areas of law enforcement. We’re planning to make it an educational and informative program that allows citizens the opportunity to learn more about the issues that affect law enforcement in the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown added.

The department is in the process of forming a community policing board made up of several officers and the community policing officer, the mayor explained. The board will put together the program. Once it’s completed, the application process will be announced, Brown said.

