State Police: Man reached for trooper’s firearm

CONYNGHAM TWP. — State police arrested a man they allege reached for a trooper’s firearm during a struggle on Saturday.
Troopers responded to a residence on Mulholland Drive for a domestic dispute where Randy Scott Balliet, 55, initiated a struggle and reached for athe trooper’s firearm, according to court records.
Balliet was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, false imprisonment, resisting arrest, harassment and two counts of simple assault. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Troopers responded to Balliet’s residence for a domestic disturbance and heard yelling from a bedroom.
Balliet, a woman and another man exited the residence.
When a trooper instructed Balliet to speak with another trooper, he ran back inside the residence.
Troopers were told that there were firearms inside the house.
Balliet was in the dining room and was escorted outside where he grabbed a porch post, the complaint says.
Troopers stunned Balliet with a Taser when he refused to release his grip of the post. Balliet swung at a trooper resulting in Balliet getting stunned a second time by a Taser.
Balliet continued to struggle with troopers and was taken to the ground.
State police in the complaint reported Balliet attempted to gain access to a trooper’s firearm in its holster multiple times during the struggle.
After five minutes of Balliet struggling, he was hit with pepper spray before he was handcuffed.
Troopers were told that Balliet was arguing with the woman inside the house smashing items including throwing a sewing machine down stairs that struck the other man. She claimed Balliet refused to let her outside the bedroom and he stood in front of the bedroom door.