WBPD investigating home invasion

August 3, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a home invasion on Irving Street where two men pushed their way inside the apartment stealing a woman’s purse on Sunday.

One of the men was armed with a handgun.

A woman told police she was waiting for a friend and heard a knock at the door at about 3 p.m. When she opened the door, her friend was present and was pushed through the door by two unknown men.

She told police one of the men was armed with a handgun and waived it around asking where stuff was located. After rummaging through the apartment, the men grabbed a purse and fled.

Police described the men as:

  • Light skinned male, all black clothing and had scruffy facial hair.
  • Black male, chubby, and wore red and blue shorts. Police said this man brandished the firearm.