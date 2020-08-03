Boil water advisory issued for customers in part of West Wyoming

August 3, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WEST WYOMING — Pennsylvania American Water Monday issued a boil water advisory for customers in part of West Wyoming due to low water levels in a storage tank serving the area.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania American Water, the company experienced a loss in positive water pressure on Monday due to low tank levels.

The water company explained that a loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage.

As a result, the company said there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

This notice applies to customers along the following streets: Fairview, Brady, Kennedy, English, Bubblo, Johnson, 11th, Butler, Sperling, Rays, Roland, Wheaton, West 8th, Knob Hill Road, Terrace, Hilltop, and Brown Crest.

For an interactive map of the area, visit pennsylvaniaamwater.com and click on Alerts.

PAWC warns customers to not drink the water without boiling it first.

Directions: Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

The company states inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

These symptoms are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may wish to consult with your health care provider. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.