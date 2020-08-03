PLAINS TWP. — A man from Hanover Township was arrested Saturday on allegations he illegally operated an all-terrain vehicle at the Seven Tubs Recreation Area where the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources plan a number of operational changes due to large weekend crowds.

“We are seeing significant increases in visitors looking to stay cool and enjoy the health benefits of the outdoors at Seven Tubs, and we are implementing some practices to make sure they can do it safely, and to minimize the impacts they have on the natural resources,” stated DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn in a news release.

Seven Tubs located off Route 115 is a popular destination for hikers and families who take advantage of the natural seven water pools, or tubs, in rock bed cascading on Wheelbarrow Run, also known as Laurel Run Creek.

Some changes include electronic signage at the entrance to assist traffic safety, signage outlining state forest regulations, visitor safety, prohibition of open fires and additional staff.

A DCNR ranger was nearly struck by an ATV allegedly driven by Michael John Gasper Jr., 30, of Hanover Township, on Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Rangers were conducting a special detail at Seven Tubs, Pinchot State Forest, and heard the sound of ATVs operating on state forest land at about 3:30 p.m.

While searching for the ATVs on an administrative roadway, three ATVs emerged from a trail.

Rangers began yelling at the ATV operators to stop.

One of the ATV operators, Gasper, looked as if he was going to comply and stop but fled with the other two ATV operators, the complaint says.

A ranger pulled out pepper spray and yelled commands to stop and turn off the ATVs.

When the ranger reached Gasper, he accelerated and whipped the ATV around nearly striking the ranger, who was struck by rocks and dirt kicked up by the ATV tires, the complaint says.

Gasper accelerated on the administrative road and nearly struck a tree.

A ranger in a patrol vehicle pursued Gasper toward the parking lot.

Gasper was operating at a high rate of speed passing multiple pedestrians along the roadway. When Gasper reached a gate, he attempted to go around but was blocked by a large rock, the complaint says.

Rangers were able to stop Gasper when he was blocked at the gate.

Gasper allegedly was operating the ATV under the influence of alcohol, according to the complaint.

District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston arraigned Gasper on charges of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, operating an ATV on state property, unlawful operation of ATV at unsafe speed, unlawful operation of ATV in a careless way, unlawful operation of ATV while under the influence and three traffic citations for failing to provide insurance and registration. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.