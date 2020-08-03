PSP releases picture of vehicle involved in construction worker’s hit-run death

State police at Hazleton released a picture of a Hyundai involved in a hit and run crash that killed a construction worker on Interstate-81 in Hazle Township early Saturday morning.

WEST HAZLETON — State police at Hazleton on Monday released a picture of the vehicle they say struck and killed a construction worker on Interstate 81 early Saturday morning.

Kevin C. Dendulk, 30, of Royersford, Montgomery County, was struck in the right travel lane of I-81 north that was closed to vehicle traffic for a construction project at about 1:16 a.m.

Dendulk, an employee of Guide Mark, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said the unknown driver of a gray Hyundai Accent was driving north in the closed right lane when he struck Dendulk near mile marker 143.2 in Hazle Township.

The driver fled the scene, state police said.

State police believe the driver traveled on Route 924 before entering I-81 north.

Evidence collected at the scene indicates the Hyundai Accent could be 2000 to 2009 but all Hyundai models are being considered. The vehicle should have heavy damage to the passenger side front end and missing the passenger side mirror, with possible damage to the windshield, passenger side headlight and hood.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call state police at Hazleton at 570-459-3890 or 911.