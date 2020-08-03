Wolf urges caution as Tropical Storm Isaias moves northeast

August 3, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Police and lifeguards from the Town of Lantana close the beach and boardwalk on Sunday as Tropical Storm Isaias brushes past the East Coast of Florida. Joe Cavaretta | South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Gov. Tom Wolf and his adminstration are urging citizens to be on the alert for dangerous weather as Tropical Storm Isaias moves northeast along the east coast.

The tropical storm is expected to have a strong impact on the eastern half of Pennsylvania, particularly in the southeast corner of the state.

The rain is expected to start overnight tonight, and continue throughout the day on Tuesday, with heavy rain, strong winds and possible flash-flooding that could carry over into Wednesday.

“The effects of this storm, coupled with severe weather from over the weekend in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, are a significant concern to us and our county emergency management partners,” said Randy Padfield, the director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. “The best way to help emergency responders is for individual families to be prepared with an emergency plan and a communications plan, so everyone knows what they need to do to stay safe.”

Citizens are advised not to try and walk or drive through flood water, and to have a plan in place in case evacuation becomes necessary.

Motorists could check for dangerous traveling conditions on 511PA.com. The website provides traffic delay warnings, forecasts, traffic speed information and access to over 1,000 traffic cameras.

Bracing in the Carolinas

According to The Associated Press:

Isaias was forecast to strike land as a minimal hurricane on Monday in the Carolinas, where coastal residents braced for possible storm surge and flooding rains.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina. A tropical storm warning was extended northward up the U.S. East Coast all the way to mouth of the Merrimack River in New Hampshire.

Isaias was still a tropical storm at 2 p.m. EDT with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, but it was expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane later Monday, with winds of 74 mph or more.

“We are forecasting it to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast this evening,” senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown said. “It’s forecast to produce a dangerous storm surge, of 3 to 5 feet in portions of North and South Carolina.”

Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs — could bring heavy rains, too — up to 8 inches in spots as it moves up the coast, Brown said.

“All those rains could produce flash flooding across portions of eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeast U.S.,” he said.