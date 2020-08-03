Police: Man offered to pay ‘girl’ for sex

August 3, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
KINGSTON — Municipal police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly tried to pay an officer assuming the identity of a 15-year-old girl for sexual favors.

David Rezykowski, 53, of Falls was arraigned on Monday afternoon by Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty after he was arrested by police while waiting to meet up with an underage girl he met online.

According to the criminal complaint:

While posing as a 15-year-old girl on a social media site, the arresting officer was contacted by a male using the identity of “Drez” on Sunday night. Police were able to properly identify “Drez” as Rezykowski.

Rezykowski messaged the officer asking “are you busy tonight” and tried to offer $300 in exchange for sex. The officer agreed to meet with Rezykowski on Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Rezykowski sent multiple explicit messages to the officer, while continuing to offer cash and “dabs” for sex. It was agreed that he would pay $80 for a carton of cigarettes for the girl, and $20 in cash.

The conversation picked back up on Monday morning, with Rezykowski setting up a meeting place with the officer.

At 9:15 a.m. Rezykowski was located by police sitting in a green SUV, and was promptly taken into custody and transported to Kingston Police Headquarters.

Rezykowski provided officers with a video/audio statement admitting to having the conversation with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. He also admitted to offering $100 in exchange for sex.

He was arraigned in multiple felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, as well as one count of criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor count of patronizing prostitutes.

Rezykowski was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post $100,000 in bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.