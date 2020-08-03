Police: Woman found with ‘dope’ down her pants during traffic stop

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A woman from Laurel Run detained by Wilkes-Barre Township police during a traffic stop concealed “dope” down her pants, according to charges filed.

Autumn Ashford, 33, of Laurel Run Estates, was a passenger in a Saturn SUV driven by Moises R. Gonzalez that was stopped for failing to turn off high-beams and inoperable registration plate lights on Highland Park Boulevard just after midnight Monday.

After a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine was found, Gonzalez told police, “She has dope down her pants,” according to court records.

Police allege Ashford had methamphetamine and eight heroin packets concealed in her pants.

According to the criminal complaint:

A township officer spotted Gonzalez driving the Saturn with its high-beams he failed to turn off when an oncoming vehicle passed him on Highland Park Boulevard near the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Gonzalez turned into Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace where police activated the cruiser’s lights for a traffic stop.

After an officer approached the Saturn, a bullet was found in plain view inside the vehicle.

Police detained Gonzalez and Ashford outside the vehicle while it was being searched.

A glass pipe was allegedly found in Ashford’s purse including two syringes, a plastic bag with white residue and a pill bottle with an altered name label containing Phentermine Hydrocloride tablets.

Gonzalez told police he was on his way to Sheetz but got lost despite having a Wilkes-Barre address, police said.

Gonzalez was not charged.

Ashford was arraigned Monday by District Judge James M. Dixon in Luzerne County Central Court on 20 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a single count of possession of a controlled substance. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $30,000 bail.