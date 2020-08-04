Late mayor’s daughter takes his place in Edwardsville

August 3, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Sheryl Dubaskas Cordes, right, is sworn in as the new mayor of Edwardsville in a special council session Monday night. Dubaskas Cordes was chosen to fill out the term of her father, the late Bernard ‘Ace’ Dubaskas, who died last month. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

EDWARDSVILLE — The late Bernard “Ace” Dubaskas left his mark on Edwardsville in a number of ways, but perhaps most of all as a beloved family man.

So when it came time to appoint someone to fill Dubaskas’s seat as mayor of the borough after his death last month, the answer was simple: keep it in the family.

Sheryl Dubaskas Cordes, daughter of the late former mayor, was unanimously chosen to fill her father’s term in a special session of the Edwardsville Borough Council on Monday evening. The term runs through 2021.

“I sat with my father and talked with him many times,” Dubaskas Cordes said. “I made a promise to him that I would keep up his work.”

A two-minute meeting of council turned into a standing-room-only event as family, friends and a few public officials filled the council chambers to watch Dubaskas Cordes sworn in to the role that her father held for 17 years.

“It’s amazing to see everyone here, everyone that knew and admired my father,” Dubaskas Cordes said.

The Dubaskas name is pretty hard to miss in the Edwardsville municipal building, a testament to the mark that “Ace” left on his community and the surrounding communities.

“I can’t even put into words how proud I am of my dad,” Dubaskas Cordes said.

“I got to be good friends with Ace as a member of council,” council President David Stochla said after the meeting. “He made a huge impact on this town.”

Stochla presided over the meeting, which simply consisted of a silent prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the swearing in of Dubaskas Cordes before adjourning.

The room let out a massive cheer as the appointment was accepted unanimously by members of council.

It couldn’t possibly be easy to fill the shoes of a man as well loved as Dubaskas, but Stochla saw a lot of outstanding qualities in Dubaskas Cordes that made her the right candidate for the job.

“She’s very outgoing and very involved in our community,” Stochla said. “She knows exactly what Edwardsville needs and the challenges that we face.”

While there’s nothing concrete in Dubaskas Cordes’s plans going forward as mayor, she does plan to lean on some valuable advice she received from her father.

“He told me to listen to the council, and to work together,” Dubaskas Cordes said. “Everyone here works really well together, and that’s how we make progress.”