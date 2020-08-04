🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A lawsuit filed against the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and its parent company, Commonwealth Health, claims a former employee was laid off in retaliation for filing a complaint about an alleged violation.

Ruth Eaton, who was employed as a case manager for the hospital until earlier this year, filed the suit on Monday through attorney Cynthia L. Pollick of the Pittston-based Employment Law Firm.

According to the suit, Eaton had been employed at the hospital from 2006 and eventually became a case manager, holding that position for 10 years until April 14, 2020 — coincidentally, the suit claims, the same day she “found out that her reporting of a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act was substantiated.”

Eaton filed her grievance on March 30, which is attached to the suit as an exhibit. According to that complaint, in Eaton’s words, “salaried case managers are being mandated to take time off using their vacation and/or personal days” as a result of low census.

Eaton says this was in direct violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, with her grievance saying that an employee “must be paid a salary which is a fixed amount that cant be changed because of variations in the amount or quality of the work performed.” She says that there was work available in other areas that was instead assigned to hourly employees.

On April 14, the suit says, Eaton was informed that her reporting of the FLSA violation had been substantiated and that she would receive the benefits that had been taken away from her, but on that same day, she was also made aware that she would be permanently laid off on April 28.

Further, the suit claims that the hospital also told her that she would not be recalled, in spite of her membership with the Wyoming Valley Nurses Association union which had an agreement with the hospital which provided Eaton with the right of recall.

Specifically, the suit says the agreement provides laid-off employees with the opportunity for recall to any vacant bargaining unit position for which the laid-off employee has the skills.

The suit is seeking all remedies available, including but not limited to both back and front pay, legal fees, emotional distress and other relief. Eaton is seeking a jury trial in the case.

When reached for comment, a representative from Commonwealth Health said the following: “It is our practice not to comment on areas related to pending litigation. I can share that an important part of our culture of safety is for all providers to speak up when they have a concern, and retaliation is not tolerated.”

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan