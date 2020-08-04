Police: Intoxicated man grabbed officer’s firearm

WILKES-BARRE — An intoxicated man screaming at customers at a Turkey Hill store and refusing to leave allegedly grabbed at an officer’s firearm Monday.

City police said they arrested Damien Crawford, 24, of Carlisle Street, outside the store on North Pennsylvania Avenue just before 1 p.m.

During a struggle, Crawford allegedly attempted to bite one officer and reached for the officer’s firearm.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to the Turkey Hill store on a complaint Crawford was yelling at customers.

A store manager told officers she only wanted Crawford to leave and not return.

Police in the complaint said Crawford refused to pick up his belongings and leave the property.

Crawford wanted to be arrested and when he was told to place his hands behind his back, he attempted to run away, the complaint says.

Officers had to drag Crawford to a cruiser as he dragged his feet after he was arrested.

When officers reached the cruiser, Crawford jumped up and kicked off the side of the vehicle causing an injury to an officer, the complaint says.

An inmate transport van was called to the scene.

When the transport van arrived, Crawford was shackled and carried to the vehicle.

As officers were about to place Crawford in the back of the van, he attempted to bite an officer and grabbed at the officer’s firearm, the complaint says.

Police alleged they found bags of marijuana in Crawford’s pockets.

Crawford was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, defiant trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $30,000 bail.