Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri “shocked” to be mentioned in White House media briefing

August 4, 2020 Jennifer Andes Local, News, Top Stories
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House last week in Washington. AP file photo

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House last week in Washington.

AP file photo

<p>Pedri</p>

Pedri

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri said he was “as shocked as anyone” Tuesday when friends and family phoned to report he had been mentioned by name during a White House media briefing.

In a discussion about elections, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to this CBS quote from Pedri about delays linked to mass mail-in voting: “I have this nightmare of CNN, Fox, CBS and everyone else waiting for these things to come in on election night, and we don’t have them.”

McEnany said Luzerne County’s experience was replicated across the state.

“As we’ve seen in Pennsylvania. As we’ve seen in New York. As we’ve seen across the country, the President is very concerned about delays and outright fraud,” she said.

To be clear, Pedri said Tuesday he has been and continues to be a “strong advocate for mail-in ballots.”

“They are a great way for every voter to do their civic duty safely, especially in light of the pandemic that we are currently facing,” Pedri said.

He pointed to the county’s aging population, saying many are “at risk” and may find it “harder for them to get around.”

Among Pennsylvania counties, Luzerne had the largest number of Democrats per capita casting mail-in ballots in the June 2 primary election and the second highest number of Republicans per capita, he said.

“So it’s clear that many Luzerne County voters are interested in this option,” he said.

Pedri said he is advocating ways to streamline the cumbersome processing of mail-in ballots “so that our votes could be counted as quickly as possible on Election Day.”

His phone immediately started ringing when McEnany mentioned him, he said.

“This job never ceases to amaze me, and I never know what challenges each day will bring,” he said.

He believes the singling out of Luzerne County shows Northeastern Pennsylvania “is on the radar of the national campaigns and that we will play a critical role in the upcoming election.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.