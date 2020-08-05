Hanover Area to be 100% online through September

HANOVER TWP. — In a virtual meeting first stalled then muddled for many online viewers thanks to technical glitches, Hanover Area School Board Approved a plan to return to school with all students attending remotely for the first month.

Initially intended to be streamed via Zoom, people waited for at least 20 minutes before a message popped up advising “”this meeting has reached a maximum of 100 participants. Please try again later.” Solicitor Jack Dean said after the meeting that the problem was detected, delaying the meeting until it could be set up to stream on the district Facebook page.

That proved problematic, however, with the sound going in and out, making many parts inaudible to some attendees, who commented in real time on Facebook.

“The Zoom meeting is inaudible,” a posting from Coby Williams Sr. said. “The squealing and echoing in the background is feedback from everyone in the room having both their microphone and speakers on.”

A posting by Linda Wright Lucarino was more succinct. “We can’t hear you!!!”

After the meeting Dean said the technical glitches were unexpected, then explained the votes and emailed an agenda, which usually is displayed on the computer screen during a Zoom meeting for viewers to read and take screen shots off if desired. Switching hastily to a live stream of the board members apparently sitting far apart in a cafeteria did not allow for that option.

“The highlight was that they approved the re-opening plan,” he said. “Hanover Area is going to commence the start of school August 31, 100% virtual, until Sept. 30.” The plan is to return all students to the school buildings Oct. 1, but like everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dean said, that could change. “The devil is in the details.”

Some of those details should be discussed during a virtual meeting for parents and students set up for Wednesday evening at 6 p.m., he added.

Dean said the district is buying more computers for online learning using money from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. On Tuesday the board voted to buy 2,000 desk shields and 10 room dividers for $41,652 from David Dobbs Enterprise, to be paid from the COVID-19 safety grant.

