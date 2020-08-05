Route for Kingston and Forty Fort Rockin’ the County concert announced

August 5, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
The fourth iteration of the Rockin’ the County summer concert series will take to the streets of Kingston and Forty Fort this Friday, and now we know which streets, exactly, will see the traveling concert.

The fourth iteration of the Rockin’ the County summer concert series will take to the streets of Kingston and Forty Fort this Friday, and now we know which streets, exactly, will see the traveling concert.

The fourth iteration of the Rockin’ the County summer concert series will take to the streets of Kingston and Forty Fort this Friday, and now we know which streets, exactly, will see the traveling concert.

Rockin’ the County, the parade-style summer concert series that’s being put on by DiscoverNEPA as a replacement for last year’s Rockin’ the River series, will bring Joe Nardone’s Rockology Americans to the West Side boroughs on Friday, with the show kicking off from the Dollar General parking lot at 748 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, at 6 p.m.

From there, the band will travel on West Vaughn Street before making a left onto Mercer Avenue, then Division Street, and then back onto Wyoming Avenue.

Swinging a left on Butler Street, the parade will then move onto Rutter Avenue before making a left onto James Street, before ending up on Wyoming Avenue again.

Progressing onto East Dorrance Street, the parade will make a left back onto Rutter Avenue, before turning left on East Vaughn Street and a right — once again — onto Wyoming Avenue.

Heading left on Slocum Street, things will move right onto Murray street toward Dana Street, on which it will turn right before turning left onto Wyoming Avenue again, turning onto River Street and Fort Street before its final leg of the journey.

Finally, the band will end up on Wyoming Avenue one last time to head back to its starting point at the Dollar General.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan