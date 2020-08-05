Police: Woman brandished knife at officers

Son was being arrested at the time

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A mother was arrested when she allegedly brandished a knife while approaching several township police officers in the process of handcuffing her son Monday night.

The incident happened behind a residence on Metcalf Street just before 6 p.m. when Patricia S. Griffith, 53, allegedly walked toward officers with a knife while her son, Michael R. Griffith, 28, was being arrested.

Police allege they stunned Michael Ronald Griffith, 28, with a Taser as he ran away from officers who attempted to arrest him in front of his residence.

Michael Griffith ran into a fenced back yard where he was stunned by the Taser, according to court records.

As officers were busy with Michael Griffith on the ground, his mother exited the house holding a knife above her head and approached the officers yelling to leave her son alone, court records say.

Officers directed Patricia Griffith to drop the knife and back away as she allegedly got within five to eight feet of the officers.

Court records say officers threatened to stun Patricia Griffith with a Taser if she did not drop the knife. She turned and ran back into the house dropping the knife and slammed a door on an officer’s arm barricading herself inside, police said.

Officers forced their way inside the house and arrested Patricia Griffith as she pulled away.

Police said Monday’s incident began when an officer spotted Michael Griffith standing in front of the residence knowing he was wanted on allegations he threatened a neighbor and an officer early Sunday morning.

In the Sunday incident, police allege Michael Griffith was involved in a dispute with a neighbor who reportedly aimed a pellet gun at him just after 6:30 a.m.

Court records say Michael Griffith screamed and yelled and refused officers’ commands to stay quiet due to the morning hour.

Police allege Michael Griffith threatened the neighbor saying, “If you’re not going to do anything there will be a body in the street,” court records say.

An officer directed Michael Griffith to go back inside his house and he refused, telling the officer, “You’re not going to do (expletive).

Police in court records say Michael Griffith threatened an officer saying, “I am going to (expletive) you up,” and “You will get yours.”

When police obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Griffith on Monday, an officer spotted him standing in front of his house resulting in his arrest and his mother approaching officers holding a knife, police said.

Michael Griffith was arraigned on separate complaints charging him with four counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct, three counts of resisting arrest and two counts of terroristic threats for Sunday’s alleged incident. He was charged with one count each of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and criminal attempt to escape and two counts of disorderly conduct for Monday’s alleged incident.

Patricia Griffith was charged with two counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct, and one count each of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, resisting arrest and obstruction administration of justice.

District Judge Joseph Carmody on Tuesday arraigned Michael Griffith and Patricia Griffith and jailed them each on $10,000 total and $5,000 bail, respectively.