Alabama concert at Mohegan Sun Arena postponed until July 23, 2021

August 5, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Following the guidance of public health officials regarding COVID-19, Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama is postponing its “50th Anniversary Tour” concert scheduled for Oct. 2, 2020, at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The concert has been rescheduled for Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7 p.m.

All tickets purchased for the original performance date will be honored on the new performance date. This includes any tickets purchased for the previous dates including April 12, 2019, Aug. 29, 2019, and Oct. 2, 2020.For additional information, please visit www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com About ALABAMA.

— Bill O’Boyle