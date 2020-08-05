Boil water advisory lifted in West Wyoming

August 5, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
WEST WYOMING — Pennsylvania American Water customers in part of West Wyoming, no longer have to boil their water before use.

Acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on Aug. 3 and 4, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Wednesday has authorized lifting of the advisory.

This notice applies to customers along the following streets: Fairview, Brady, Kennedy, English, Bubblo, Johnson, 11th, Butler, Sperling, Rays, Roland, Wheaton, West 8th, Knob Hill Road, Terrace, Hilltop, and Brown Crest.

Pennsylvania American Water on Monday issued a boil water advisory due to low water levels in a storage tank serving the area.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania American Water, the company experienced a loss in positive water pressure on Monday due to low tank levels.

The water company explained that a loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage.

As a result, the company said there was an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

