Video of inmate’s handling inside Luzerne County Prison posted on social media

Six weeks after Luzerne County Council approved a $3 million settlement to end litigation with the estate of deceased county inmate Shaheen Mackey, a Wilkes-Barre man has posted an in-prison video on social media showing what happened before Mackey was taken to the hospital.

The video was posted by Nieem Johnson on his Facebook page. His page shares other postings from Mackey’s family, but Johnson’s relationship to Mackey is unclear.

June 6 was the two-year anniversary of the day Mackey, 41, of Berwick, was transported from the prison to the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where he died two days later. He had been lodged at the prison in Wilkes-Barre about five hours on a warrant related to a protection-from-abuse petition, officials have said.

The family’s suit against the county, numerous prison employees and the prison inmate health care provider was still in the discovery stage in federal court when the settlement was proposed, attorneys said.

According to prior published reports, the suit asserts Mackey was epileptic and suffering from a seizure when he wandered, disoriented, into the wrong cell during a prison lockdown. The prison did not properly document his medical issues, it said.

Mackey allegedly began acting delusional, which prompted correctional officers to restrain him, use stun guns on him, shackle him and administer Narcan, though later blood tests allegedly revealed Mackey was on no drugs at the time of his death, reports said.

The suit argued the county should have treated the situation as a medical emergency instead of with “physical force.”

However, the county District Attorney’s Office concluded in its own internal investigation there were no “criminal acts or wrongdoing by any of the officers involved.”

An autopsy concluded Mackey suffered from severe coronary artery disease and that the “sudden, lengthy and violent outburst and subsequent episode led to heart failure,” prompting a ruling that the manner of death was natural causes, the office said.

Mackey’s family has been posting about the case on social media, asserting the prison “murdered” him.

The family had announced plans to release a video showing what happened inside the prison on the anniversary of his death, but a lawyer representing the family said the video release plan had been halted due to the pending litigation.

Most of the county’s cost for the settlement is covered by the county’s insurance because the county’s sole contribution is a $50,000 insurance deductible, officials said.

All 10 council members in attendance had approved the settlement on June 23, with Councilman Harry Haas absent. County Councilman Walter Griffith had said the matter was “very concerning” and referred to a video that had been shown to council in executive session.

In his post sharing the video, Johnson issued a warning that the video shows the death of Mackey while he was in custody. It said Mackey had a seizure and called for medical help while he was held at the prison.

“At no point did he resist, spit or fight back. While his hands was cuffed behind his back in the chair with a spit mask on his face and his feet shackled, the correctional officers shocked him with Tasers and not just held the spit mask on his face but choked him with it. This video is graphic and very disturbing to watch as Shaheen Mackey begs them to stop just before he takes his last breathe,” it said.

Johnson’s posting goes on to say that Mackey “was loved by his kids, family and friends and will truly be missed. He did not deserve to die like this.”

