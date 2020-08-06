Districts go round and round on school bus reopening plans

August 6, 2020 Times Leader News
By Mark Scolforo Associated Press

HARRISBURG — School districts nationwide puzzling over how to safely educate children during a pandemic have a more immediate challenge — getting 26 million bus-riding students there in the first place.

In Pennsylvania, the Transportation Department shot down a proposal to install plastic barriers around bus drivers, telling a school bus contractor there is not evidence it would make students or drivers safer. In New York, hand sanitizer isn’t even allowed on buses “due to its combustible composition and potential liability to the carrier or district,” according to guidance from the state’s school reopening task force.

The task force report said a survey of bus contractors found they were unanimously opposed to taking students’ temperatures, as some districts have considered. The contractors said drivers and bus monitors do not want to have to interpret health data, among other objections.

Getting on and off the bus is considered a time of heightened risk. Pennsylvania districts are considering assigned bus seating, making students fill empty buses from the back and emptying them from the front.

A suburban Philadelphia school district’s reopening plan states that students with symptoms should be placed in the front seat of the bus and brought to the school nurse. Another mandates that no students with symptoms will be sent on a bus or brought to school. Districts are designating rooms where sick or potentially sick children can be isolated until their parents can retrieve them.

Pottstown schools have proposed keeping windows on its few buses open, a plan that will be difficult to carry out in winter.

Separately, Pennsylvania state lawmakers heard about the slew of challenges ahead when schools reopen during a pandemic, as two days of hearings that ended Wednesday offered little reason for optimism.

In hours of testimony before the House Education Committee, school officials and other experts said there has been months of planning but there are also concerns about what lies ahead.

The committee heard concerns about the safety of bus transportation, and the ability to fill teacher and substitute teacher vacancies.

Officials expressed concern they may not be able to obtain personal protective equipment, both the types of equipment they need and the amounts that will be required to get through the school year.

School nurses said they were worried about the fate of “medically fragile” students, and whether adequate safety measures will be followed, both at schools at at students’ homes.

Schools, meanwhile, are asking for flexibility when it comes to the minimum 180 days of education required under state law.