Police: Man, 18, sold pot from apartment with minor living inside

August 6, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis

KINGSTON — An 18-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he was selling marijuana from his Frederick Street apartment where a minor was residing.

Police allege Isaiah Derrick Dauphine was observed making a hand-to-hand exchange of marijuana near his apartment on April 16.

Police set up surveillance of Dauphine’s apartment as a result of numerous complaints of suspected drug activity, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dauphine was spotted exiting his apartment and meeting with someone inside a vehicle parked nearby. Dauphine conducted a “hand to hand” transaction with a rear passenger and returned to his apartment.

Police later stopped the vehicle and allegedly found a plastic container of marijuana.

After the traffic stop, police obtained a search warrant that was executed at Dauphine’s apartment occupied by his girlfriend, his girlfriend’s mother and a 16-year-old boy, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say they found more than $700, marijuana, 13 counterfeit $100 bills, and a large amount of packaging materials in the bedroom shared by Dauphine and his girlfriend.

During an interview, Dauphine admitted he was selling marijuana from the apartment for three months and gave marijuana to the 16-year-old, the complaint says.

Dauphine was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and corruption of minors. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.