Police seeking identity of man accused of stealing lottery scratch-off tickets

August 6, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police released surveillance pictures of a man they say swiped approximately $270 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from a business on Tuesday.

Police described the man as a white male, blonde hair and having a large number of tattoos on his legs.

The man was recorded walking behind the counter at the Citgo service station on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and stealing the tickets, police said.

Police said the man drove away in a dark blue Jeep Patriot.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call or text Wilkes-Barre Township police Sgt. Mark Phillips at 570-760-0215 or [email protected]

