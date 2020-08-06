Hanover Township police investigating shooting at gasoline service station

August 6, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

HANOVER TWP. — Township police are investigating a shooting involving at least two vehicles at a gasoline service station on South Main Street.

The shooting occurred at a gasoline pump island of Starr Convenient Mart and Hawkeye Beer Distribution just before 1 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries. Hospitals were notified to contact authorities if anyone arrives for a gunshot wound.

Police caution tape was put up blocking the pump islands where five shell casings, appeared to be 9mm, were found on the ground. Despite the caution tape, several motorists attempted to pull up to the pumps only to be waved away.

Police suspect occupants involved in the shooting fled in two vehicles. One vehicle, described as a Chrysler, was last seen traveling toward Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre where city police canvassed the area.

At least one round struck a food cart parked in the lot adjacent to South Main Street.

Police and detectives at the scene were observed recovering a slug from the food cart.

The store remained open as police investigated at the scene. Only the gasoline pumps were closed.

The store is equipped with surveillance cameras aimed at the pumps.