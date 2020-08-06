Coroner called to scene of person struck by train in Plains Township

August 6, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
Pat Kernan | Times Leader

Pat Kernan | Times Leader

<p>Pat Kernan | Times Leader</p>

Pat Kernan | Times Leader

PLAINS TWP. — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene of a person struck by a train on the Norfolk Southern tracks near Cleveland and Oak streets this afternoon.

Township Police Chief Dale Binker, who is at the scene, said his department is investigating, as are railroad officials.

Check back for updates.