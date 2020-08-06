PIAA reacts to Governor Wolf’s statement about shutting down sports until Jan. 1

Six weeks after Luzerne County Council approved a $3 million settlement to end litigation with the estate of deceased county inmate Shaheen Mackey, a Wilkes-Barre man has posted an in-prison video on social media showing what happened before Mackey was taken to the hospital.

The video was posted by Nieem Johnson on his Facebook page. His page said he is engaged to Rasheda Hammonds. She is the administrator of Mackey’s estate, which filed the suit against the county and others.

June 6 was the two-year anniversary of the day Mackey, 41, of Berwick, was transported from the prison to the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where he died two days later. He had been lodged at the prison in Wilkes-Barre about five hours on a warrant related to a protection-from-abuse petition, officials have said.

The family’s suit against the county, numerous prison employees and the prison inmate health care provider was still in the discovery stage in federal court when the settlement was proposed, attorneys said.

According to prior published reports, the suit asserts Mackey was epileptic and suffering from a seizure when he wandered, disoriented, into the wrong cell during a prison lockdown. The prison did not properly document his medical issues, it said.

Mackey allegedly began acting delusional, which prompted correctional officers to restrain him, use stun guns on him, shackle him and administer Narcan, though later blood tests allegedly revealed Mackey was on no drugs at the time of his death, reports said.

Video details

The 23-minute video starts at the time Mackey was in a restraint chair with Mackey surrounded by several corrections officers.

Mackey’s face was covered by a spit mask and one officer stood behind him with a gloved hand on Mackey’s shoulders.

“I need you to calm down. Comply. You need to calm down. Breathe,” an officer shouted.

Mackey appeared to be trying to speak as a nurse was strapping on what was later identified as a blood pressure monitor.

Then there were various people speaking to Mackey:

“Sir, what did you take?”

“Stop moving your legs. Stop resisting.”

“We’re trying to help you, that’s all.”

“Breathe in.”

“Most important thing is we’re here to help you, not fight with you.”

“Relax. What did you take.”

Mackey moaned as two officers held down his legs.

The officers discussed something they were attempting to do involving tethers and loosening straps, and one said he was already cuffed.

Mackey moaned repeatedly, and at one point it sounded like he was whimpering.

An officer kept advising the others to be careful because Mackey had long nails “like you wouldn’t believe.”

“Stop resisting,” an officer kept yelling.

One said he was strong.

“I don’t know what he’s on,” one said.

“Probably meth,” another said.

At this point there were eight officers surrounding Mackey, blocking the view. The sounds of a Taser could be heard.

“Make sure he can breathe,” one said.

At this point no more sounds came from Mackey.

An officer said his left arm was secured, and a glimpse of Mackey showed he was not moving anymore.

An officer tapped his head.

“This man is on something,” one said.

“He’s in and out,” said another.

“He’s on meth or heroin. Something needs to be done,” one said.

Two female medical workers attended to Mackey as an officer put the back of his hand on Mackey’s stomach to feel for movement.

Mackey still had the spit mask on his face.

“Where’s that Narc?” an officer asked, referring to the opioid overdose antidote Narcan.

There was some frenzied discussion between the nurses and others an announcement to call the ambulance.

CPR was administered repeatedly. His mask was removed, and the officers removed him from the chair as the attempts to revive him continued.

Family speaks

During an appearance before members of the media on Wednesday outside of the Dyller Law Firm in Wilkes-Barre, members of Mackey’s family say sharing the video is part of the continuing effort to get justice for him.

Two of Mackey’s eight children, daughter Tatiyanee Mackey and son Shaheen Mackey Jr., were joined by niece Chareina Blanding. The family that more needs to be done to prevent similar issues in the prison.

“He was still a person,” Mackey’s daughter said, voice trembling with an obvious mixture of sadness and anger. “People need to realize that it’s not OK to take someone away from their family.”

Tatiyanee Mackey said that the video clearly displays failures on the behalf of the LCCF staff that she said contributed directly to his death.

“How do you give someone CPR in a chair?” she asked. “Anyone who knows anything about CPR, you gotta lay them down flat, tilt their head. Did anyone see that?

“They did that after his body was limp in a chair; he was already gone,” she went on. “They didn’t try.”

The young woman’s voice was incredulous as she asked, “An accident? Natural causes? Natural causes? I mean, come on. That’s no natural cause. They let him sit in that chair as he took his last breath. That’s sick.”

While the family did acknowledge the sizable payout approved by the settlement, they said that the money would never bring Mackey back or end the suffering that his absence has caused — or the suffering Mackey experienced.

“Imagine being him; imagine being in that chair; imagine feeling how he felt,” Mackey’s daughter went on. “Imagine being his child, and you gotta see this.”

Mackey’s niece, Blanding, echoed her cousin’s statements.

“It’s not fair that the siblings, the younger siblings, are not even gonna get to meet him; it’s not fair,” she said. “And he’s not here anymore, and that’s it; but it’s not over, it’s definitely not over.”

“It’s not over at all,” Mackey’s daughter said in agreement.

The suit argued the county should have treated the situation as a medical emergency instead of with “physical force.”

However, the county District Attorney’s Office concluded in its own internal investigation there were no “criminal acts or wrongdoing by any of the officers involved.”

Mackey’s family criticized this decision at their media appearance on Wednesday, with his daughter characterizing it as the county investigating itself, leading to a biased result, and they are calling for better medical training for employees at the facility.

An autopsy concluded Mackey suffered from severe coronary artery disease and that the “sudden, lengthy and violent outburst and subsequent episode led to heart failure,” prompting a ruling that the manner of death was natural causes, the office said.

Mackey’s family has been posting about the case on social media, asserting the prison “murdered” him.

The family had announced plans to release a video showing what happened inside the prison on the anniversary of his death, but a lawyer representing the family said the video release plan had been halted due to the pending litigation.

Most of the county’s cost for the settlement is covered by the county’s insurance because the county’s sole contribution is a $50,000 insurance deductible, officials said.

All 10 council members in attendance had approved the settlement on June 23, with Councilman Harry Haas absent. County Councilman Walter Griffith had said the matter was “very concerning” and referred to a video that had been shown to council in executive session.

In his post sharing the video, Johnson issued a warning that the video shows the death of Mackey while he was in custody. It said Mackey had a seizure and called for medical help while he was held at the prison.

“At no point did he resist, spit or fight back. While his hands was cuffed behind his back in the chair with a spit mask on his face and his feet shackled, the correctional officers shocked him with Tasers and not just held the spit mask on his face but choked him with it. This video is graphic and very disturbing to watch as Shaheen Mackey begs them to stop just before he takes his last breath,” it said.

Johnson’s posting goes on to say that Mackey “was loved by his kids, family and friends and will truly be missed. He did not deserve to die like this.”