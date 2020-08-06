PIAA reacts to Governor Wolf’s statement about shutting down sports until Jan. 1

August 6, 2020 John Erzar News
By John Erzar [email protected]

The PIAA Board of Directors held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon after Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement he strongly recommended shutting down scholastic and recreational youth sports until Jan. 1.

Here is the PIAA statement:

“Today, Governor Wolf issued a statement of strongly recommending no interscholastic and recreational sports until January 1st. We are tremendously disappointed in this decision. Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics.

The PIAA Board of Directors will meet tomorrow afternoon, Friday, August 7, 2020, to review this action. PIAA will have an official statement tomorrow afternoon.”