Anti-racial profiling ordinance lacks support for approval by WB Council

Coffay

WILKES-BARRE — A second attempt by councilwoman Beth Gilbert McBride to enact police reform legislation lacks the votes to pass it from the three council members who opposed her other try.

The opposition by council chairman Bill Barrett and councilmen Mike Belusko and John Marconi to the anti-racial profiling ordinance likely means it won’t be put to a vote at council’s Aug. 13 meeting as planned.

“If there’s not support, then it will not be introduced at this time,” McBride said Thursday.

The draft ordinance, copied from the sample bill in the NAACP Community Policing Toolkit from 2016, would have required the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department to compile information such as perceived race, ethnicity and gender on individuals stopped by officers, created of a commission to not only review the data, but also investigate alleged unlawful stops and impose discipline. The results of the investigation also could be used in civil claims filed against the officer or department.

The revised version of the ordinance contained much of the same language from the draft. Wilkes-Barre City Attorney Tim Henry said in order to avoid a conflict of interest outside legal counsel was hired to look at the ordinance. Henry said attorney Kristyn Giarratano of the law firm Elliott Greenleaf made the revisions.

McBride would not rule out future attempts at legislation she viewed as necessary to bring about changes as calls for an end to racial injustice by Black Lives Matter ring out nationally.

“I’m not in a rush to introduce it,” McBride said, adding she still favors the creation of a civilian police review board to investigate allegations of police misconduct.

At last month’s council meeting Barrett, Belusko and Marconi cast “No” votes against McBride’s proposal to create board to investigate allegations of misconduct by officers in the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department. McBride and councilman Tony Brooks were outnumbered, 3-2, and that ordinance failed to advance to a second reading.

Brooks said he was still gathering information on the anti-racial profiling ordinance in order to make a decision.

In an emailed response to questions, McBride explained why she used an existing model as her starting point. “The NAACP Community Policing Toolkit contained the most all-encompassing sample bill I could find, and it could easily be adapted to our Code of Ordinances even if changes were to be made,” McBride said.

The proposed ordinance would have been added to Chapter 23 of the city’s Code of Ordinances dealing with police authorization to make warrantless arrests in summary offense cases, including public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstructing highways.

There was no need for the addition, said Barrett, a former Wilkes-Barre City Police Department chief.

“You cannot govern the police department by local ordinance,” Barrett said. “It restricts the department.”

Barrett said he’s communicated with McBride about his opposition to the ordinance and met with Chief Joseph Coffay to discuss the policies in place in the department. There is one dealing with the issues that the proposed ordinance would have addressed, Barrett said.

“It does cover all of this. It may not be as detailed as this ordinance,” Barrett said. “I had a chance to review it with the chief. I’m very satisfied with it.”

The state should be taking the lead here and it has with the passage of legislation on police reform, Barrett said. He’ll be dealing with the changes as one of the 20 members of the state Municipal Police Officers’ Education & Training Commission.

“There’s so much coming down from the state,” Barrett said, adding, “We really don’t need to be doing this on the local level.”

Barrett’s insistence that the section of the proposed ordinance dealing with body and dashboard cameras be removed paid off. It was not included in the revised version.

“It needs to be a policy in and of itself,” Barrett said.

Belusko and Marconi joined Barrett in opposing the proposed ordinance.

“You can’t run a police department over ordinances,” Belusko said.

Belusko said he’s spoken with Chief Coffay and has a meeting with him on Friday. In addition, he said he also based his opposition on conversations he’s had with active and retired officers.

Marconi added that he met with Coffay and had a thorough discussion on the issue with him.

“Chief Coffay already has a policy in place for what Beth is looking to do,” Marconi said.

McBride too met with Coffay. During their three-hour meeting Thursday Coffay explained the department’s policies, but McBride said she and the chief have different perspectives. She said Coffay believes his officers follow the bias policy. But she said she does not think he takes into consideration on officer might not adhere to it.

“It would put something in place for another layer of accountability for the officers,” McBride said of her latest proposed ordinance.

Coffay questioned the need for either ordinance McBride proposed.

“I do not believe that a department should be run through ordinances on perceived issues that are already addressed in the law and our rules and regulations,” Coffay said in an email.

The chief said officers have completed multiple courses online that they were assigned in the beginning of the year before the death of George Floyd in May while in the custody of Minneapolis police. The courses dealt with a variety of subjects including racial profiling, interacting with the mentally ill as a first responder, the LGBTQ community, understanding autism spectrum disorder, conflict and dispute resolution and use of force.

“Again, we as police officers are bound to follow the law. I know of no other department that has a bill or ordinance of this nature,” Coffay said of the anti-racial profiling ordinance.

The Wilkes-Barre Police Benevolent Association, the union representing officers in the department, also met with McBride about her proposes ordinance and other concerns, said James Conmy, WBPBA president.

Conmy said the WBPBA felt the conversation was very productive and offered to meet with McBride for future discussions.

“I believe Chief Coffay detailed the training our officers have completed covering de-escalation and other matters raised in the proposed ordinance. Our position remains that the U.S. Constitution makes any type of profiling illegal. There are remedies available to any citizen already in place through existing laws as a result,” Conmy said in an email.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.