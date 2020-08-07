State police investigating threat to district attorney

August 7, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — State police at Wyoming say they are investigating a threat directed at the Luzerne County district attorney and a member of the state police.

The threat was made online on June 30.

A state police news release issued Thursday identified the targets of the threat as a 46-year-old male and a female, no age provided.

Stefanie Salavantis is the district attorney.

No other information was released.

By Ed Lewis