Tonight’s Rockin’ the County Kingston/Forty Fort postponed

August 7, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News

Tonight’s Rockin’ the County — Kingston/ Forty Fort, presented by DiscoverNEPA has been postponed.

Due to the potential for inclement weather, organizers said they had to make the difficult decision to postpone this evening’s rolling concert with Joe Nardone’s Rockology Americans.

The Rockin’ the County Committee will be discussing the possibility of rescheduling it for a later date.

Throughout the summer, Rockin’ the County Presented by DiscoverNEPA and brought to you by the Luzerne County Government and Visit Luzerne County, brings a local band through neighborhoods in different regions of the County.

The bands perform on the back of a flatbed truck (parade-style) so residents can enjoy the music from their porches.

— Bill O’Boyle