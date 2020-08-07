Lottery ticket theft results in discovery of heroin, suspect in drug death captured

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — An investigation into the theft of scratch-off lottery tickets from a gasoline service station resulted in the capture of a suspect wanted for causing the death of a person in Union County and the arrests of four people various offenses.

Township police as part of the investigation executed a search warrant at a residence in Dupont allegedly finding more than 1,100 packets of heroin and fentanyl, nearly $1,000 cash, methamphetamine, marijuana and packaging materials.

Police identified Robert Green as the person who swiped lottery tickets from the Citgo service station on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard on Tuesday.

Surveillance pictures of the lottery ticket theft were released by police on social media.

Information provided by the public led police to identify Green as the alleged thief.

When police executed the search warrant at the Dupont residence, police allege they found 50 heroin packets hidden in Green’s shoe.

Police also discovered an occupant of the residence, Brady Charles Hall, 31, of Milton, was wanted in Union County.

Online court records from Union County say Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Hall with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of communication facility and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. A woman was also charged in the drug death in Union County.

Buffalo Valley police filed the charges against Hall on July 27. He was jailed at the Union County Prison for lack of $30,000 bail.

Anthony Deluca, 31, who was inside the residence, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

Police also arrested Michelle Houser on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and George William Raab, who was wanted on an escape charge.

“Once again, this could not have been accomplished without the assistance of the public,” police stated on their Facebook page.

Police said additional charges are pending.