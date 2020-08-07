PIAA decides to delay fall sports to Aug. 24, seeking dialogue with Wolf administration

August 7, 2020
By John Erzar [email protected]

The PIAA Board of Directors voted 30-2 Friday to delay the start of the fall sports season until Aug. 24 in order to open a dialogue with Governor Tom Wolf’s administration, legislature and other stake holders.

The PIAA is seeking clarity in Wolf’s statement that he strongly recommends scholastic and recreational youth sports be suspended until Jan. 1, 2020.

