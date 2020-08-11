COVID-19 confirmed in contract worker at Crestwood School District

August 11, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]

WRIGHT TWP. — A construction worker for a contractor doing a job at Crestwood School District’s secondary building tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page. The post notes the district is “confident that no students or staff members have been exposed, as the employee was contained to the inside of the building.”

The discovery prompted the district to close the building, which houses both the middle school and high school, Tuesday for a deep-cleaning “of the areas that have been identified as potential concerns,” Superintendent Bob Mehalick wrote in the post. Outdoor activities on campus are still allowed, he added.

