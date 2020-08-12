Shooting reported near WB General

August 11, 2020 Times Leader Breaking News, Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Emergency crews and police are seen in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street, Wilkes-Barre, following a reported shooting on Tuesday night. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — City police were called to the 100 block of West Chestnut Street for a reported shooting on Tuesday night.

The incident took place behind Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and the street was still blocked off around 10:40 p.m. Neighbors said they heard two or three shots.

